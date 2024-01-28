Chiefs, Ravens Scuffled Before AFC Championship Game
By Kyle Koster
Tensions are sky-high before the AFC Championship Game. A collection of the best football players in the world had a very immature confrontation that ended with Travis Kelce kinda-sorta throwing Justin Tucker's helmet so Patrick Mahomes had enough room to warm up. And if that's not enough, there's another variety of pushing and shoving happening with some of the lesser-known names on each team.
The NFL Today showed footage of yet another dust-up involving Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet and some Chiefs who had a different perspective on how warmups should be going.
They're just having tremendous trouble getting these two teams on the same field and limbered up for a title matchup. Which portends a busy afternoon for an officiating crew that wants to keep things under control or litter the field with personal foul flags.
Do you feel that tension in the air? I can feel it in my plums.