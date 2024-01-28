Travis Kelce Threw Justin Tucker's Helmet to Make Room For Patrick Mahomes Warmups Before Chiefs-Ravens
By Liam McKeone
The Kansas City Chiefs are in enemy territory yet again this week, taking on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium with a Super Bowl appearance on the line. It should be a tremendous game featuring two great quarterbacks and a pair of elite defenses. Fans could not ask for much more-- and the competitive fireworks started early, too.
The Chiefs and Ravens were both on the field during pregame to warm up. Justin Tucker was stretching by the goal line of one of the endzones. It turns out it's the same endzone where Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw some warmup passes. The two went back and forth a bit, leading to Mahomes throwing Tucker's tee out of the way as soon as his back was turned.
This did not deter the All-Pro kicker and he continued to do his thing, mere feet from Mahomes as the QB dropped back. Which did not sit well with Travis Kelce. Kelce ran over to Tucker and was captured by NFL Network's James Palmer tossing Tucker's helmet away from Mahomes, along with his footballs and (of course) the tee. Tucker was laughing as he watched Kelce do it but the tight end's face may as well have been made of stone. It was no laughing matter to him.
This is the good stuff, man. Postseason football gets the blood flowing hot and there's no such thing as too many mind games. The Chiefs are battle-hardened veterans of playoff football and know not to underestimate the edge little things like this can give them.
Neither does Tucker, though, and his leg is dangerous enough. Kansas City should find out in short order whether or not it was a good idea to poke the bear.