ESPN's 'NFL Live' Crew Gave Impassioned Responses to Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVIII win on Wednesday with a parade through downtown KC. Unfortunately, the celebration was interrupted when two shooters opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring multiple people. After witnessing that, ESPN's NFL Live crew went on the air and had to deal with the aftermath. Several of the panelists had impassioned responses to the tragedy.
Marcus Spears was the first to go and his words carried a ton of weight. He talked about the inevitable cycle that is about to start:
Adam Schefter went next and he articulated what so many in America feel. Today it's a Super Bowl parade, tomorrow it will be somewhere else. And people will keep losing their lives.
Louis Riddick spoke last and he, again, articulated how many feel about days like this. We all need to take a long look in the mirror and figure out just what the hell we're doing here.
Our thoughts are with Kansas City today.