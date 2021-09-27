Chiefs Fans Brawled in the Stands After Loss to Chargers
By Stephen Douglas
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday. Fans were not happy to see the defending AFC champions drop to 1-2 and emotions aparently boiled over as the stadium emptied. Chiefs fans in the lower level were seen having a pretty violent brawl following the game. At least one guy appeared to get knocked out.
Just some dudes being bros, assaulting each other in public at a sporting event. It seems there are just too many people attending NFL games every week that it is possible to avoid at least one of these embarassing situations from playing out. This week it was Kansas City. Next week it will be captured on video somewhere else.