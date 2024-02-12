Four Chris Jones Free Agency Destinations
By Liam McKeone
New England Patriots
It's a new era in New England with Jerod Mayo running the show and making a big addition in Jones wouldn't be the worst way for his tenure as head coach to start. The Patriots were terrible in many facets last year but their defense was, once again, good to great most weeks. The one serious area of weakness was on the interior defensive line, which is lacking talent outside of Christian Barmore. Jones would bring a championship presence back to Foxborough and make an already-good unit elite for the Pats to remain competitive every week. They can then look to the draft to fix their offense.
Having the first big signing post-Belichick come on defense will drive the Felgers and Mazzes of the world up the wall, but with $69 million in projected cap space they can sign Jones and some offensive help, too.