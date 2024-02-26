5 Chicago Bears Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Marcedes Lewis
Yes, Marcedes Lewis is still playing in the NFL. No, he was not a Green Bay Packer last year. After spending five seasons catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, Lewis left when his quarterback did and ended up in the Windy City. He made about the impact you would expect, catching exactly four passes on five targets while playing somewhere between 20 and 50 percent of the offensive snaps each week. He was there to throw the occasional block and provide veteran leadership.
The last part of that why there's a chance he comes back. If the Bears liked what he brought to the table in that regard. There's no real harm in throwing him a million bucks to lead a young locker room, especially if they end up picking a new quarterback in the draft. But given Lewis is going to be 40 years old when next season begins the bet here is that he'll either retire or the Bears will decide to use his roster spot on someone else. Lewis is many things; part of the future, he is not. If he doesn't retire maybe he goes ring chasing. There are a few possible futures for him but signing up to play for the Bears again just doesn't seem likely.