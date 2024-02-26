5 Chicago Bears Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
D'Onta Foreman
Foreman's season was a bit of a rollercoaster. He was signed on a one-year deal over the offseason after a good 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers, but started off the year out of the running back rotation behind Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. He had five carries in Week 1 before being a healthy scratch for the next month Theen the injury bug hit the Bears' running back room and Foreman had an awesome midseason stretch in which he averaged 4.3 yards per carry in five games as the bell cow. Then everyone else got healthy, Foreman got hurt and that was pretty much it for his 2023 season.
Foreman is hitting free agency again in a few weeks and there's no shot he'll be in Chicago next year. He was good depth but, when healthy, was clearly better than third on the depth chart. Foreman will go searching for a larger role and the Bears will thank him for his service and replace his break-in-case-of-emergency presence with someone else.