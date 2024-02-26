5 Chicago Bears Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Justin Fields
The writing feels like it is on the wall. The Bears have been gifted with the No. 1 overall pick in a draft with two elite quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Fields has shown flashes of great play but far too inconsistently and only has two years left on his affordable rookie contract. On the other hand, whomever the Bears would draft would have five cost-controlled seasons ahead of them. It seems the time has come for franchise and player to part ways.
This will take place in the form of a trade ahead of April's draft. While it feels likely Chicago will take another quarterback and move Fields, nobody knows for sure that's what they're going to do which means his trade value hasn't tanked yet. The Bears could probably get a third or fourth-round pick for Fields, a pittance for a former first-round quarterback with Fields' athleticism, but better than keeping him around after drafting his replacement. It may not happen until the night of the draft itself but it'll be up to another team to mine the depths of Fields' potential.