5 Chicago Bears Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Yannick Ngakoue
Ngakoue played last season on a one-year, $10 million deal to help bolster Chicago's pass rush. He failed to do so. The veteran edge rusher recorded only four sacks last season, a career-low, and was given a putrid 39.9 grade by PFF. The Bears' ability to sack the quarterback was so bad they gave up a second-rounder for reinforcements in the form of Montez Sweat. He immediately did what Ngakoue was supposed to do and put up big pressure numbers while receiving enough attention that his teammates were able to make an impact too.
That's why Sweat was given a $98 million extension and why Ngakoue is out. Chicago just dumped a ton of money into one edge position and no longer needs to pony up for a veteran like Ngakoue to help out. He will continue his journey across the NFL and hit the free agent market in an attempt to play for his sixth team in five seasons come March.