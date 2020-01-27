Five Potential Replacements For Philip Rivers in Los Angeles
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 27 2020
Philip Rivers and the San Diego Chargers appear headed for a final breakup after 16 seasons. So who will be the first person besides Rivers to start at quarterback for the Chargers since 2005? There are some decent options, but first the Chargers might consider a familiar face.
1. Philip Rivers
What if the reports of Rivers' demise in Los Angeles are premature? Sure, he's living in Florida with his family, but the Chargers play at Tampa Bay and Miami this coming season so that's two extra opportunities to see the all his kids right there. Plus, he can afford some extra childcare to help his wife for the four months the season lasts.
2. Tom Brady
Would people pay to see Tom Brady on a regular basis outside of New England? Would the league's seventh-leading passer be enough to get people to watch live football in Los Angeles? Well, that's apparently the plan. Rivers is only a couple years younger than Brady and he was the league's fourth-leading passer this season, so it's unclear how much of an upgrade it would be from a football perspective.
3. Dak Prescott
Dak had a really good year and somebody really has to pay him. He was second in passing last season and fourth in touchdown passes. He is the best longterm play for the Chargers and with a nice big paycheck he'd be happy to be the face of a football franchise in Los Angeles.
4. Jameis Winston
The most exciting choice. Winston is a willing passer to a fault. The NFL's only 5,000 yard passer last season had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions. Rivers threw 20 picks last season. If you can get Winston down to that level of turnover proficiency, you've got yourself a decent quarterback situation.
5. Teddy Bridgewater
With Drew Brees considering retirement and Taysom Hill the apple of the Saints' eye, Teddy Bridgewater, who actually filled in for Brees while he was injured this season, is the odd man out. Bridgewater was a Pro Bowler who quarterbacked a team to the playoffs before he got hurt. He had a very nice run while Brees was out and deserves a shot to start somewhere.