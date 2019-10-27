Jason La Canfora: Tom Brady Interested in Chargers By William Pitts | Oct 27 2019

It's weird to think about a future in the NFL without Tom Brady. There's an entire generation of football fans who have never seen a season of league play that hasn't been dominated by the presence of #12.

The only thing that would be weirder would the the idea of Tom Brady playing in the uniform of a team other than the New England Patriots. However, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, some sources close to Brady say that it might happen next season, and for a team he's picked apart in numerous playoff games over the years - the Los Angeles Chargers.

While these are only rumors at this stage, the stars do seem to align for Brady, the Chargers, and the NFL. Brady's Patriots contract expires next season, which would give him the chance to either retire or spend the tail-end of his career elsewhere. Los Angeles holds several advantages over any other market, as Brady lives, trains, and holds passing clinics in Southern California during the off-season. He's also from California.

The only hole in this scenario is that the Chargers have a franchise quarterback of their own in Philip Rivers. One problem - Rivers is also an unrestricted free agent this off-season. Given the choice between six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the ring-less (though not without trying) Rivers, it's not hard to see who the Chargers would rather have, considering that they've frequently had trouble selling out their half-sized soccer stadium for games.

The Patriots have already groomed a successor at quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, so they should have little trouble filling Brady's shoes.

Keep in mind, this is little more than a rumor coming from unidentified sources, but it does make you think.