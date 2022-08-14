Cam Smith's Delayed FedEx St. Jude Championship Penalty Upset Everyone, Especially Bettors
Cam Smith finished the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship -11, just two shots out of the lead. By the time the fourth round began, he was -9 after he was given a delayed two-stroke penalty for playing a ball that he dropped on a red line. No one is disputing that this is a violation of the rules, but the fact that it took officials so long to assess the penalty has everyone bothered.
Well, maybe not Scottie Scheffler and anyone else bothered by Smith's possible plans to leave the PGA for LIV, but certainly anyone with money on Smith. Certainly anyone who picked him for daily fantasy or bet on him at -11 this morning is rightfully upset with the PGA right now.
Smith responded by birdying the first hole to get back to -10, but by the time he finished the third hole he was in a tie for sixth and already facing a three shot deficit.