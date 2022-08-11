What Happened Between Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith During FedEx St. Jude Championship?
Fresh off a major win at St. Andrews, Cam Smith is the next golfer rumored to be making the leap to LIV. Reports from earlier this week suggested Smith locked down a $100 million deal to leave the PGA, but Smith refused to address said reports during a press conference appearance ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend.
As we've seen time and time again over the last few months, when there's smoke there's fire in regards to players defecting to LIV. It seems like a matter of when, not if, Smith will leave the PGA. But he's sticking around for this weekend's tournament and was paired with Scottie Scheffler on Thursday.
There was an interesting moment during the pair's round that has the people talking. Smith was attempting to read a putt and Scheffler just... walked in front of him.
I mean, it could have been an accident. But anyone who's played golf knows that it's common courtesy to walk around the guy crouching down attempting to read the green instead of directly in front of him. For someone like Scheffler, who has been on a course for basically his entire life, it's second nature to do so. And he very clearly saw Smith, who looked at Scheffler a bit confused afterwards before going back to his read.
A bit of a shot amidst the LIV reports? Perhaps. On the other hand, Scheffler did high-five Smith earlier in the round.
Just a bit of light ribbing between two competitors or a passive-aggressive action? You decide.