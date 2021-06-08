The Big Lead
Latest Podcasts Leads

Brooklyn Nets Are a 50-40-90 Miracle and Finding Value in the Mayweather-Paul Circus

Kyle Koster
Jun 8, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT
Elsa/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas joins Kyle Koster to react to the Brooklyn Nets' total domination against the Milwaukee Bucks, even without James Harden. Could this team be on a collision course with an all-time great postseason? Plus, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are as good as ever but perhaps under-appreciated. How the heck did that happen?

Finally, the Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather fight left much to be a desired, but it's a smart business model for the future. Giving the stunt some begrudging respect. 

PODCASTS FROM THE BIG LEAD

THE KYLE KOSTER SHOW

Related Articles

PRESS PASS PODCAST

THE BEST OF 7

facebooktwitter