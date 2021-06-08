Brooklyn Nets Are a 50-40-90 Miracle and Finding Value in the Mayweather-Paul Circus
By Kyle Koster
Jun 8, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT
The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas joins Kyle Koster to react to the Brooklyn Nets' total domination against the Milwaukee Bucks, even without James Harden. Could this team be on a collision course with an all-time great postseason? Plus, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are as good as ever but perhaps under-appreciated. How the heck did that happen?
Finally, the Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather fight left much to be a desired, but it's a smart business model for the future. Giving the stunt some begrudging respect.