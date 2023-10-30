Broncos Blasted Taylor Swift at Mile High After Upsetting Chiefs
By Liam McKeone
Perhaps the most surprising result from Sunday's NFL slate was the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-9. The circumstances were ripe for a Broncos' upset; Patrick Mahomes had the flu, the game was in Denver, and the forecast called for snow all weekend. While there was no snow on the field, Mahomes was clearly not himself and the Broncos defended their home turf. Which still felt like a shock because, you know, the defense going up against Patrick freaking Mahomes was the same one that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
But they pulled it off. For the first time in eight seasons the Broncos defeated the Chiefs. And they celebrated by blasting Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" throughout Empower Field at Mile High after the final whistle.
Methinks the Chiefs should expect a lot more of this going forward. Everybody around the NFL now knows the simple formula that anything Swift = engagement in every conceivable manner. And even if that wasn't the case it's easy to poke fun at the pro athlete dating the famous singer like this. The question then becomes which songs will be used, because any real Swift listener knows there are some truly biting lyrics scattered throughout her fun songs that can easily be used to add insult to injury to the defeated Chiefs.
The problem is that Kansas City will have to lose often in order for us to really enjoy a look at Swift's discography from opposite sides, which feels unlikely even with all the legitimate questions surrounding their offense right now. The opposing locker room videos are gonna be very loud with the re-released 1989 album if the Chiefs do end up losing a big game this year, though.