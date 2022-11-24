Brian Daboll Goes Berserk After Penalty Takes Away Giants TD
The New York Giants traveled to Dallas to play the Cowboys in a very important divisional matchup as both teams entered the day at 7-3. The Giants' defense held up and stopped the opening drive from Dak Prescott and Co. before Daniel Jones took over. New York drove down the field and once they reached the Cowboys' side of the field Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins for a touchdown pass.
It was a pretty play but it did not count. A Giants offensive lineman was flagged for being downfield, stopping the drive in its tracks and forcing New York to settle for a field goal.
Head coach Brian Daboll was... not pleased about this development and told the ref as much via a full-throated, screaming rant on the sideline.
My man got so mad it looked like he was moving at 1.5x speed.
Pretty quality rant all things considered. A solid 8/10 on the NFL head coach meltdown scale. Daboll has shown an impressive ability to really freak out on the sideline so far in his head coaching career and we're looking forward to his weekly attempts to one-up himself.