Brian Daboll Chews Out Daniel Jones After Awful Interception
Daniel Jones threw an absolutely atrocious interception on Sunday, one that made his head coach absolutely furious. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll ripped his quarterback after one of the worst throws I've seen in a long time was picked off in the end zone.
The Giants trailed the Tennessee Titans 20-13 with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. They had the ball on Tennessee's eight-yard-line and faced third and seven. Jones dropped back and looked to throw a back-shoulder pass to running back Saquon Barkley. He threw it a few yards short and Amani Hooker made the easy interception.
Check this out:
That's just a horrific throw in a key situation. If nothing is available, throw the ball away and take the field goal. Or, you know, make a better throw.
After Jones got to the sideline, Daboll was furious. He chewed his quarterback out:
I get it for Daboll. It's his first game as an NFL head coach and he had a chance to tie or potentially win it. Jones made a terrible decision and a worse throw that could have cost the Giants the game.
In the end, everything worked out, as the Giants beat the Titans 21-20.