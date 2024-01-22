Marquez Valdes-Scantling Nearly Hit With a Snowball While Trying to Make a Catch in the End Zone
The Buffalo Bills hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday. While fans cleared the stadium of snow in the days leading up to the big game, they obviously missed a few flakes in the stands. One perfectly crafted snowball nearly hit Chiefs' receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third-and-goal during the second quarter.
MVS has not required any help not making catches this season, so throwing snowballs at him on big plays seems not just unnecessary, but kind of cruel.
The football was a bit overthrown by Patrick Mahomes this time so you can't really blame the fan throwing snowballs, but it might still be a good opportunity for someone to jump on the PA system to remind everyone to be cool. This is the kind of thing that could result in a penalty for the Bills at some point.
That's the problem with Bills fans. When you spend your afternoon lighting yourself on fire and jumping through folding tables, it's hard to get back under complete control once you have to go back inside. Even if inside is an outdoor stadium.