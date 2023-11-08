Roundup: Bill Self Gets Massive Payday; All 2023 Election Results; Will Levis Named Titans Starter
Democrats scored big wins in Tuesday's elections ... Latest updates in the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Netanyahu hints at Israel's long-term plans for Gaza ... Supreme Court seems wary of striking down gun law protecting domestic violence victims ... Stocks finished up again on Tuesday ... WeWork filed for bankruptcy ... How an influx of Middle Eastern money is reshaping sports globally ... U.S. infants are being born with syphilis in growing numbers ... Studios adjust AI language in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA ... Latest college football rankings released ... Carson Wentz is signing with the Rams ... Bill Self is now college basketball's highest-paid coach ... Titans name Will Levis starter for rest of the season ... Latest NFL MVP odds ... Our new favorite Aaron Rodgers conspiracy theory ...
The legend of Art "One Glove" Jimmerson [ESPN]
NFL power rankings after Week 9 [Yahoo Sports]
NFL coaching hot seat rankings [CBS Sports]
A review of David Fincher's The Killer [The Ringer]
A look at who, exactly, Connor Stalions is [Wall Street Journal]
NFL Week 10 predictions and picks against the spread [The Big Lead]
Highlights from AC Milan's big win over PSG in Champions League play.
The trailer for Reacher Season 2 has been released.
Werner Herzog compared WrestleMania to Ancient Greek drama.
O.A.R. -- "That Was a Crazy Game of Poker" (live at Red Rocks)