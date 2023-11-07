NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Six Best Bets
By Kyle Koster
The good vibes keep rolling right along as we once again won four of six last week to improve to 32-22 (.592) on the year. We wish we could explain the secret sauce but the moment we start trying to analyze the success it will disappear so why tempt fate. Don't think too hard about it and instead focus on all the pizza money you've amassed following our hot streak. Let's get greedy and go 5-1 or better this time around.
JAGUARS (+3) over NINERS
The San Francisco 49ers were off this week, which means we're missing the weekly dose of Brock Purdy discourse that we didn't realize we were hopelessly addicted to. There should be some real urgency to stop their losing skid because the Philadelphia Eagles seem hellbent on cruising to the one and only bye. Oddsmakers think enough of the Niners' whole package to instill them as a road favorite over a legitimately good team. We are not oddsmakers. We are a pair that think Trevor Lawrence is going to loudly announce his presence with some help from the other two phases of the game. We like the Jags somewhat convincingly. Jaguars 27, Niners 17
BUCCANEERS (-1) over TITANS
Will Levis feels a bit like Baker Mayfield 2.0 so there's a bit of a Spider-Man pointing at himself to this one and the line suggests, eff it, just pick a side any side. The Bucs' defense will absolutely not giving up 470 passing yards again as Mike Vrabel does the thing where he tried to win a Big Ten West-ass game on the road. It's not going to be a pretty poem to offense under that hot Florida sun and it could go either way but we're content to make Billy Jeans beat us a few times before riding with him. Buccaneers 19, Titans 17
BILLS (-7.5) over BRONCOS
It's now or never for the Buffalo Bills, a team with major problems right now. Josh Allen has been loose with the football, the running game hasn't been fully realized, and week by week any potential path to late-January action feels more remote. A somewhat frustrated Mafia will encounter a suddenly competent Sean Payton/Russell Wilson outfit and want nothing more than to send a message. As always, be aware of that damn backdoor cover but still go confidently in the direction of Stefon Diggs. Bills 35, Broncos 21
BEARS (-3.5) over PANTHERS
There's a legitimate debate as to the morality of putting this game on national television and forcing Al Michaels to call it but the NFL is just going to breeze past it. At this point we don't know who will be at quarterback for the Bears and, damningly, it doesn't really matter because both guys are about equally reliable right now. Bryce Young has been obliterated behind that line and due to lack of weapons, and there will be no respite as proud blueblood rises to the moment with a vintage defensive performance. Bears 26, Panthers 16
LIONS (-2) over CHARGERS
Dan Campbell's banged-up team really needed that bye week to rest up to tackle one of the very few real road tests standing between them and some serious homefield advantage. Meanwhile, the Chargers had to play last night and fly across the country and prepare for a very dangerous offensive attack. SoFi should look and sound like Ford Field with different branding and Jared Goff will put on a show for Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Lions 33, Chargers 20
SAINTS (-2.5) over VIKINGS
For all the Vikings have been through this year, they're still very much alive in the division and for one of the wild card spots. Josh Dobbs has the uncanny knack for coming in cold and winning games where he doesn't know anyone's names. But the Saints and that defense have been preparing for it, which is the first step. Plus, they seem to have unlocked Taysom Hill. Saints 28, Vikings 20