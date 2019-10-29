Biggest Losers From Week 8 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Oct 30 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Nearly half of the 2019 NFL season is in the books, here's a look at the biggest losers from Week 8.

Eddy Pineiro

This poor kid. His coach set him up for failure. After the Bears kicker missed a 33-yard field goal earlier in the game, Matt Nagy set him up for a 41-yarder as time expired. Obviously Pineiro missed and Chicago lost to the Chargers 17-16.

The Bears were gaining chunks of yardage on their final drive. They had one timeout and 43 seconds left on the 21-yard line, Nagy opted to kneel and play for a field goal. Why the Bears didn't opt to keep running plays and getting (at the very least) a closer field goal is beyond me. It made no sense, it just put a shaky kicker in a worse situation.

With that in mind...

Matt Nagy

What the hell was with that decision? Nagy has to be on the hot seat after how this season has gone, right? And on top of that, general manager Ryan Pace has to be on shaky ground too, right? After all, he's the guy who traded two third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to move up from the third pick to the second in order to select the awful Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were absolutely screwed out of a go-ahead touchdown late in their 27-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. A scoop-and-score was blown dead when it clearly should not have been. It was an egregious call and there's no excuse for it happening. It legitimately cost Tampa Bay the game.

Sam Darnold

Following a stellar outing against the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago, Darnold has really struggled. Over the past two weeks he's thrown seven interceptions and just two touchdowns. Sunday against the Jaguars he completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jets have a terrible offensive line and skill positions with limited upside. Darnold was sacked eight times on Sunday, which obviously helped lead to his terrible performance. New York has to completely re-make its offense this offseason and make protecting Darnold its No. 1 priority.

J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. This will be the third time in four seasons Watt ends the year on injured reserve. He played all 16 games in 2018, but played in just three in 2016, five in 2017 and eight in 2019.

Watt can still dominate when healthy. In 2018 he had 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles and was named first-team All-Pro for the fifth time. It's just sad to see that the 30-year-old has suffered so many devastating injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham complained about his targets Sunday in a loss to the Patriots. As a result, head coach Freddie Kitchens seemed irritated with his star receiver after the game. Beckham's time in Cleveland has not gone as planned and the team's patience with him is already wearing thin.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Fitzmagic is gone and the Dolphins are toast at 0-7.