Bears' Eddy Pineiro Shanks 41-Yard Field Goal to Lose Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 27 2019

Chicago Bears kickers remain awful. On Sunday, Eddy Pineiro shanked a 41-yard field goal that would have given the Bears a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, Chicago lost 17-16.

Check out the kick below:

Pineiro had missed a 33-yarder earlier in the game, doinking it off the right upright:

Given that miss, it was curious that the Bears seemed to settle for a longer kick on their final drive. After gaining chunks of yardage, the Bears had the ball on LA' 21-yard line with 43 seconds left. Head coach Matt Nagy opted to have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky kneel on the ball and run the clock down to set up the field goal.

That turned out to be a moronic decision.

In the end the coaching staff is as much to blame as Pineiro. They had a timeout and could have attempted to get even closer and make the kick even more of a chip shot. They didn't.