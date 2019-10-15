Biggest Losers From Week 6 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Oct 15 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The sixth week of the 2019 NFL season is in the books and it was a doozy. Here's a look at the biggest losers from Week 6.

Josh Rosen

After committing to Josh Rosen for the rest of the season a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins had seen enough on Sunday. They benched Rosen after three quarters, replacing him with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick immediately led Miami on two scoring drives.

Rosen was horrible. He completed 15 of 25 passes for a measly 85 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also took five sacks. After two seasons and two franchises, Rosen looks like a complete bust at this point.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been an absolute disaster this season for the Cleveland Browns. After a promising rookie season, Mayfield has regressed. That continued on Sunday, as Mayfield threw three more interceptions against just one touchdown.

This year, Mayfield has completed just 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,496 yards, with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His QBR (39.9) and passer rating (66.0) are both dismal. Something has to change quickly in Cleveland.

Mononucleosis

Sam Darnold is back! Mono couldn't keep Darnold down...after four weeks. But for real, the Jets' young quarterback looked great on Sunday in a shocking 24-22 win over the Cowboys. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. That INT was really his only big mistake on the day. Other than that he looked fantastic. It's good to have him back.

Patrick Mahomes' MVP candidacy

Mahomes has likely fallen behind Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson among MVP candidates after this week. The reigning MVP has struggled the last three contests, posting just four touchdowns and an interception. In those games, the Chiefs struggled to beat the Lions and lost back-to-back weeks at home to the Colts and Texans. In those games he's completed 65 of 116 passes, for a completion percentage of just 56 percent. That's not going to cut it for Kansas City this year.

Kyle Long

On Monday the Chicago Bears placed Kyle Long on injured reserve for the fourth straight season, likely ending his time with the franchise. Long has been a leader for the Bears since being drafted in 2013. This has to be a difficult moment for both the franchise and the player.

Marcus Mariota

When you get benched so a team can bring in Ryan Tannehill and then he outplays you, you're definitely a loser. Unfortunately for Mariota it seems like he's on his way out in Tennessee.

Chargers fans

Woof this was bad. The Steelers completely took over a Los Angeles Chargers home game in primetime, it was an abject embarrassment to the franchise and to the NFL. Even Chargers players are starting to rip their lack of a fanbase.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff has been awful this season, just seriously terrible. He's completed only 62.2 percent of his passes and has seven touchdowns against seven interceptions. On Sunday against the 49ers, he turned in his worst performance of the season. He completed 13 of 24 passes for just 78 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. This from the quarterback who signed a deal worth $110 million guaranteed before the season.