Baker Mayfield Has Been a Disaster in 2019 By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, taking a 32-28 defeat on their home field. Mayfield was awful on the day, throwing three interceptions in a game for the second time this season. The Week 6 loss further demonstrated that Mayfield has been an absolute disaster this season.

Against the Seahawks, Mayfield completed 23-of-37 passes for 249, with a touchdown and three picks. He threw behind receivers all day and the only time he was effective was when he scrambled. He rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Other than that, he was terrible.

Sunday was more of the same for Mayfield who has struggled all season. So far this year he's completed just 112-of-198 passes (56.6 percent), for 1,496 yards, with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Those are not the numbers anyone wanted to see out of Mayfield in year two.

Mayfield's calling-card coming into the NFL was his accuracy. More than anything else, he had an innate ability to put the ball where it needed to be. He hasn't done that consistently this season. He hasn't even been close.

Entering Week 6 his QBR of 33.0 ranked 31st in the NFL and his dismal passer rating (68.5) ranked near the bottom of the league as well. Unlike some other quarterbacks, Mayfield can't blame the guys around him. Most quarterbacks would kill for his receiver tandem of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and he's got a great running back in Nick Chubb.

So what gives?

After a solid rookie season in which he was named PFWA Rookie of the Year, Mayfield has clearly regressed this season. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens isn't helping matters, as he looks completely overmatched on a weekly basis. But this lands on Mayfield's shoulders. He's simply not as good or as focused as he was last season.

The Browns are currently 2-4 and own the title of "Most Disappointing Team in the NFL" through the first six weeks of the season. Something massive needs to change in Cleveland and it all has to start with Mayfield. He has to be better starting now.