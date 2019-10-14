Steelers Fans Have Taken Over a Chargers Home Game in Yet Another LA Embarrassment By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019 Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with yet another embarrassment Sunday night. They're on in prime time against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what is supposed to be a home game. Unfortunately for Dean Spanos and his franchise, Steelers fans have completely taken over their stadium.

Check out these crowd shots:

Ok it might be 99-1 Steelers fans pic.twitter.com/H6HlBNjP1A — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 14, 2019

Look at the reaction to this touchdown:

James Conner gets his 2nd TD of the half



Steelers really up 21-0 ?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5fvX0JEZDo — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 14, 2019

And this one:

What an absolutely joke. The Chargers are in their third year in LA and they can't even get a 50-50 crowd for a prime time game. It's absolutely insane. This is an incredible embarrassment to the franchise and the league as a whole.

Even Chargers fans are embarrassed: