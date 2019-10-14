The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Steelers Fans Have Taken Over a Chargers Home Game in Yet Another LA Embarrassment

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Linebacker Devin Bush #55 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate a down during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with yet another embarrassment Sunday night. They're on in prime time against the Pittsburgh Steelers in what is supposed to be a home game. Unfortunately for Dean Spanos and his franchise, Steelers fans have completely taken over their stadium.

Check out these crowd shots:

Look at the reaction to this touchdown:

And this one:

What an absolutely joke. The Chargers are in their third year in LA and they can't even get a 50-50 crowd for a prime time game. It's absolutely insane. This is an incredible embarrassment to the franchise and the league as a whole.

Even Chargers fans are embarrassed: