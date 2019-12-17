Biggest Losers From Week 15 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Dec 17 2019 Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Another week of NFL football is in the books. As always, it was a crazy week with some unexpected twists and turns. Here's a look at the biggest losers from Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season.

Josh Gordon

Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Monday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It is his fifth suspension during his time in the NFL and may well be his last.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers got annihilated at home by the Vikings, 39-10. To make matters worse, they endured that beating in front of a crowd that was 90 percent Vikings fans. On top of it all, the photo below summed up the franchise's entire move to Los Angeles:

Amazing pic by @latimes photographer Robert Gauthier capturing Fan Appreciation day pic.twitter.com/0pHbRDPVKB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) December 16, 2019

New York Giants

By winning on Sunday, the Giants may have actually lost in the long run. Sure it was nice seeing Eli Manning lead New York to a 36-20 win over the Dolphins, but in the end it may hurt the team's draft position. At this point in a lost season, the Giants should be in full-on tank mode. Getting a random December win isn't in the franchise's best interest right now.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders allowed the Jaguars to come back and beat them 20-16 in their final home game in Oakland. The crowd then booed the team off the field, refused to leave, threw trash, and got into clashes with security guards. Nothing about the Raiders' last home game in Oakland went the way it was supposed to go.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams went to Dallas and got absolutely hammered by the Cowboys, 44-21. It was an ugly showing that took the Rams further from playoff contention at 8-6. Jared Goff & Co. have looked disjointed on offense all season and the team's defense can't stop anyone. It's a mess right now.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers allowed the lowly Atlanta Falcons to score 19 fourth-quarter points and earn a huge comeback win, 29-22.The home loss dropped the 49ers to 11-3 and dropped them from the top seed in the NFC all the way to the fifth seed. The Falcons were 4-9 entering Sunday. Yeesh.

The 49ers will seriously regret that defeat if they miss out on a bye and home-field advantage in the postseason as a result.