Raiders Fans Refused to Leave, Clashed With Security After Team's Final Game in Oakland By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 Raiders fans during the final home game in Oakland | Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The Raiders played their final game in Oakland on Sunday, losing late to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16. After the game there was absolute chaos inside the Oakland Coliseum.

The fans booed quarterback Derek Carr off the field following his terrible performance:

Derek Carr exciting the Coliseum field for the final time - to a chorus of boos. Not exactly the way this was supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/wgTPkrigT4 — Scott Reiss KTVU (@StanfordVoice) December 16, 2019

Here’s the Black Hole booing the players as they came over there salute. Quite an afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eWpdUAfkFi — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 16, 2019

Despite the poor final showing, Raiders players reached out to fans after the game to say goodbye one last time:

The Raiders say farewell. pic.twitter.com/z8qYEK8FBW — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

Some fans refused to leave the stadium:

Controlled chaos here in the Oakland Coliseum. Raiders fan just don’t want to go. Shouts for Gruden everywhere. pic.twitter.com/UbDXnHhfb7 — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

The scene is wild here.



Raiders fans refusing to leave.



Minor unrest; mostly under control. pic.twitter.com/nD9dsFwzk2 — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

Of those remaining, some clashed with security guards and projectiles were hurled from the stands:

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

live look at Raiders fans pic.twitter.com/z9TREiicgN — CashingTickets (@Thisthingwedo) December 16, 2019

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas at the end of the season, so this was truly their final home game in the Bay Area. One of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports has lost its team to relocation. It has to be a tough pill to swallow.