Raiders Fans Refused to Leave, Clashed With Security After Team's Final Game in Oakland
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019
The Raiders played their final game in Oakland on Sunday, losing late to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16. After the game there was absolute chaos inside the Oakland Coliseum.
The fans booed quarterback Derek Carr off the field following his terrible performance:
Despite the poor final showing, Raiders players reached out to fans after the game to say goodbye one last time:
Some fans refused to leave the stadium:
Of those remaining, some clashed with security guards and projectiles were hurled from the stands:
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas at the end of the season, so this was truly their final home game in the Bay Area. One of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports has lost its team to relocation. It has to be a tough pill to swallow.