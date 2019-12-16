Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely Again By Liam McKeone | Dec 16 2019 Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seahawks wideout Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, the team announced today .

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:



Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019

This is Gordon's fifth suspension during his time in the NFL; he missed the first two games of the 2013 season, the first 10 games of the 2014 season, and all of the 2015 season due to substance abuse violations. He was suspended for the first four games of 2016, and ultimately missed the whole season after choosing to enter in-patient rehab. He then missed the last few games of the 2018 season while facing an indefinite ban for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

Gordon joined the Seahawks after the Patriots released him in late October.