BIG3 Season Five Returns This Summer With Glen Rice Jr. and Royce White, But Without Shannon Brown
The BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18. The rosters are again comprised of a mix of former NBA and college players. Many of whom you probably remember. Here's a look at the rosters that will be competing this season, starting with the new players who were just drafted in May.
Big 3 Draft Results
3's Company (Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley)
Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers. Michael Beasley of Super Cool Beas fame. Brandon Rush, Julian Wright and Alex Scales join the former Miami Heat players.
3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis)
Rashard Lewis is joined by Jonathon Simmons and 53-year old Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Kevin Murphy and Abdoulaye N'Doye fill out the roster. And they're coached by former Deering High coach Reggie Theus.
Aliens (Deshawn Stephens)
Coach Rich Mahorn has a roster full of international flair with captain Dušan Bulut (Serbia) and co-captains Kārlis Lasmanis (Lithuania) and Tamás Ivosev (Hungary). They add second overall pick Deshawn Stephens and Clyde Drexler's son, Adam Drexler in the draft.
Ball Hogs (Leandro Barbosa)
Leandro Barbosa lead the BIG3 in scoring and was second in assists last season. Will McDonald and Jodie Meeks are co-captains. Stacy Davis and Allen Iverson's cousin, Kuran Iverson, were added in the draft.
Bivouac (Gerald Green, Will Bynum)
Gary Patyon takes over after leading the 3-Headed Monsters to the championship game last season. The all-former NBA player team consists of Gerald Green, Will Bynum, Ike Diogu, Jeff Ayres and Corey Brewer.
Ghost Ballers (Ricky Davis and George Gervin)
It's been two decades since Ricky Davis averaged 20 a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers and here he is as captain of the Ghost Ballers. He's joined by Mike Taylor, Chris Johnson, Darnell Jackson and Jermaine Taylor.
Killer 3's (Charles Oakley)
Franklin Session and Josh Powell were on the runner-up team in 2019 coached by Charles Oakley. They are joined by Donte Greene, Domique Johnson and KJ McDaniels.
Power (Cutino Mobley)
The Power had the most intersting draft as they took Glen Rice Jr. with the top pick and then added coach Nancy Lieberman's son, T.J. Cline in the second round. They joined 53-year old Cutino Mobley, Congressional hopeful Royce White and the 5th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, Nikoloz Tskitishvili.
Trilogy (James White)
The defending champions, coached by Stephen Jackson, return three of their five players from last season in James White, Amir Johnson and Isaiah Briscoe. They lost captain Jarrett Jack and Devin Sweetney, but drafted David Hawkins and acquired Earl Clark who spent last season with Tri-City.
Tri-State (Jason Richardson and Julius Irving)
Julius Erving coaches Tri-State with former Golden State Warriors guard Jason Richardson as the captain. Larry Sanders, Justin Dentmon, Dajuan Summers and Garlon Green are among the notable names.
Triples (Joe Johnson and Lisa Leslie)
Joe Johnson led the BIG3 in scoring last season at 40 years old. Jannero Pargo, the former NBA player and current Indiana Pacers assistant coach, along with his brother, former Gonzaga standout Jeremy Pargo are co-captains. They are joined by former NBA big men Ryan Hollins and Alonzo Gee.
Enemies (Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young)
In 2016 Gilbert Arenas broke into Nick Young's house to give him shit and put it all on Periscope. Now Arenas is coaching the Enemies and Swaggy P is captain. Elijah Stewart, Isaiah Austin, Sek Henry and Keith Benson fill out the roster.
Shannon Brown
One person who won't be involved this season is Shannon Brown. The former Michigan State standout and NBA journeyman played for the Aliens in 2019 and 2021.
Brown went viral last season when he showed up heavier than fans were accustomed to seeing him. In October he was indicted as one of 18 former NBA players for health care fraud.