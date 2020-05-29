Stephen Jackson Gives Passionate Statement on Killing of Close Friend George Floyd
By Ryan Phillips | May 29 2020
Stephen Jackson held a press conference on Friday to address the killing of his close friend George Floyd. Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis has set off protests nationwide and riots in the streets of Minnesota. Jackson was poised but incredibly passionate in his statements, declaring that he will use his platform to help secure convictions for Floyd's killers.
The next few tweets contain most of his statement:
Jamie Foxx was in attendance and gave a statement as well:
As was Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns:
Jackson also stated emphatically, "I'm hurt, I'm angry, but I ain't scared."
That was an incredibly powerful moment as Jackson has stepped up to lead the effort for justice for the man he calls his "brother" and his "twin."
Jackson played 14 season in the NBA and won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. While he had many on-court accomplishments, he's likely doing his most important work right now.