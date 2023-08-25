Roundup: Ariana Grande Rereleases 'Yours Truly'; Donald Trump's Mugshot Released; WWE's Bray Wyatt Dead at 36
Donald Trump's mug shot released ... Trump returned to Twitter after more than two years ... WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt died at 36 ... Pentagon confirms Yevgeny Prigozhin likely killed in plan crash ... Maui county sues Hawaiian Electric over wildfires ... Stock futures flat as investors await Jerome Powell speech ... Scientists uncover the secret of the deep sea "octopus garden" ... Wall Street funds discuss possible WeWork bankruptcy plan ... "And Just Like That" season finale review ... Ariana Grande releases "Yours Truly" deluxe edition ... "Dune: Part Two" will be delayed until 2024 ... Giannis seeks title commitment before re-signing with Bucks ... Rory McIlroy is dealing with a back injury at the Tour Championship ... Stephen Strasburg's legacy was marred by injury ... Mets to retire Gooden, Strawberry's numbers ... Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. have a new morning show ... Spanish football president to resign after unsolicited kiss ...
