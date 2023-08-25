Donald Trump's Mugshot Looks Exactly How You'd Expect
On Thursday, Donald Trump surrendered to law enforcement officials in Atlanta to be booked on more than a dozen charges related to his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results. The Internet eagerly awaited his mugshot. We have it now.
Here's what the mugshot of a former president looks like:
That looks exactly how you would have expected it to. For the record, Trump is inmate No. P01135809.
Trump has 18 co-defendants in a massive racketeering case that represents his fourth indictment this year. He agreed to a $200,000 release bond and other conditions, including not using social media related to witnesses or other co-defendants in the case.
Trump replaced his top Georgia lawyer ahead of his surrender as Drew Findling was axed in favor of Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow. Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has requested an October 23 trial date, but that is highly unlikely to happen. Willis has said she would like to try the 19 defendants together in one trial.