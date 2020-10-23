Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Reunited on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 23, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT
Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal, reuniting the wide receiver will reunite with Tom Brady. The pair played together in one game with the New England Patriots last season before Brown was cut following allegations of sexual and personal misconduct.
Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season after after multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. He'll be eligible to play in Week 9. The 32-year-old receiver has been a mess for a long time, so it will be fascinating to see if he's gotten his sh*t together.
After being a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was dealt to the Oakland Raiders in March of 2019. He had requested a trade because he was unhappy with his role. Brown missed most of training camp in Oakland due to a dispute about wanting to wear is old helmet, which has now been banned. He wound up being cut by the Raiders on September 7 after yo-yoing between wanting to play and demanding his release.
The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal the same day he was released by the Raiders. He immediately faced allegations of sexual and personal misconduct, but he debuted for the team in Week 2 of the season, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Brady was a fierce defender of his new receiver and was clearly thrilled to have him. He even invited Brown to move into his house. The Patriots released Brown on September 20 after further allegations surfaced.
You can bet Brady was a big part of Brown signing with Tampa Bay. No one has been a bigger advocate for the troubled receiver and now they may get to actually play together. That is, if Brown doesn't screw things up again.