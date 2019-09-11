Antonio Brown's Alleged Emails to Sexual Assault Accuser Released By Stephen Douglas | Sep 10 2019

Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting a former trainer in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Brown has denied the allegations. According to the New York Times, the first two alleged incidents took place in 2017:

First, he exposed himself and kissed her without her permission, the lawsuit says. Later that month, the lawsuit says, while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back. Brown allegedly bragged about the incident in profane text messages that are copied in the lawsuit.

Then a year later, the third alleged incident occurred. Via NYT:

Brown forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and “forcibly” raped her. She tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting “no” and “stop,” the lawsuit says, but Brown refused and penetrated her.

According to the lawsuit, Brown bragged about the incidents in messages. The Athletic’s Nick Underhill tweeted screengrabs of the alleged emails. They are NSFW.

These are the emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his accuser in the rape court. pic.twitter.com/hGHEbiY8F6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2019

Brown is reportedly countersuing the accusor.

Source: #Patriots WR Antonio Brown intends to countersue his accuser for civil extortion, at this time. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 11, 2019

This is a developing story and we will update it with additional information as it becomes available.