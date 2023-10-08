Anthony Richardson Got Hurt Again, Had to Leave Colts Game Against Titans
Anthony Richardson is going to need to take some jiu-jitsu classes with Tua Tagovailoa next offseason. The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback again left a game with an injury during the team's Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Richardson rolled out to his right and was tackled and hurt his throwing shoulder when he hit the ground.
With the injury Gardner Minshew entered the game at quarterback. Minshew has now seen action in four of the five Colts games this season. Richardson has started four games, but Minshew has replaced him three times now and started another game that Richardson missed.
Minshew came into the game completing a higher percentage of his passes and has played the majoirty of the game in the two games the Colts won this season. Meanwhile, Richardson can't stay healthy so the team hasn't really gotten a great look at him in the regular season. Certainly at this pace it's not working out the way the Colts pictured when they took Richardson with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.