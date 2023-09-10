Anthony Richardson Left His First Game After a Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
Anthony Richardson's NFL debut was spoiled by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as the visiting team won, 31-21. Richardson completed 24-of-37 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also left the game late in the fourth quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Richardson did not appear shaken up and it appeared to be a purely a precautionary decision to remove him. The Colts let Gardner Minshew finish the drive with two incompletions and a turnover on downs. Richardson said he suffered a knee bruise during the game, so there shouldn't be any real reason for concern.
Richardson also added 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored the first touchdown of his career early in the second quarter.
Richardson should be fine for the Colts' next game against the Houston Texans and it should be a good chance to get a first win. The Texans managed only 268 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in a season-opening16-point loss. It's the perfect opportunity for a Richardson breakout game.