Roundup: Anna Kendrick Set to Direct; Frances Tiafoe Marches on at U.S. Open; Carlos Alcaraz Hits Unbelievable Shot
Regal Cinemas owner files for bankruptcy ... Steve Bannon to face state indictment in New York ... E. coli found in Baltimore drinking water ... Stocks jumped up on Wednesday ... Europe believes Russia's gas power is weakening ... Files seized at Mar-a-Lago include material on foreign nation's nuclear capabilities ... Fed appears ready to raise interest rates again ... Rosario Dawson has unfinished business with Marvel ... Anna Kendrick sets directorial debut ... "House of the Dragon" VFX mistake to be fixed by HBO ... Frances Tiafoe into U.S. Open semis ... Za'Darius Smith wants payback on Packers ... Warriors are working out veteran free agents ... Dalton Knox agrees to big extension with Bills ... Pat McAfee is putting Smackdown on hold to do College GameDay ...
Frances Tiafoe smoked Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Carlos Alcaraz is a magician and played an amazing match against Jannik Sinner.
Vladdy Jr. with the sauce.
The Cardinals were down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth. They won 6-5. Here's how.
Pearl Jam -- "Black" (Live, MTV Unplugged)