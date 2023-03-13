Roundup: Ana de Armas at the Oscars; Complete Winners List; Breaking Down 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket
Complete list of winners from the Oscars ... Ana de Armas won the Red Carpet ... First look at NCAA Tournament bracket ... Government rescues SVB depositors ... SVB won't be bailed out ...Stock futures jump big after SVB announcement ... The battle for Bakhmut continues to rage ... Biden to add Arctic drilling protections ... Scottie Scheffler cruised to Players Championship title ... South Carolina earned No. 1 overall seed in women's tournament ... Commanders give Daron Payne four-year, $90 million deal ... Pictures from Ja Morant's earlier strip club trip surface ... Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins ... Russell Westbrook now ninth all-time in assists ... Mikaela Shiffrin is the greatest alpine skier of all-time ...
Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress at the Oscars.
Brendan Fraser won an Oscar!
Well this is pretty damn cool:
Jenna Ortega went on a road trip with Please Don't Destroy.
Inside the season finale of The Last of Us.
Stone Temple Pilots -- "Big Empty" (Unplugged)