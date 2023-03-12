Pictures of Ja Morant's Earlier Strip Club Adventure Where He Spent $50K
Ja Morant went to Shotgun Willie's, a Denver strip club, a couple weeks ago and it might have derailed the Memphis Grizzlies entire season when he broadcast himself holding a gun on Instagram Live. While Morant and the team deal with the fallout from that video and a number of other incidents, we are learning that Morant also visited the club two nights earlier when the Grizzlies touchedc down in Colorado... and he was an exemplary customer.
The New York Post obtained multiple images of Morant at Shotgun Willie's in the early hours of March 2nd and spoke with a number of people connected to the establishment and it sounds like that visit was much more productive than the one that ultimately got him in trouble. According to The Post, he arrived 80 minutes after the team plane landed, got a private room, dancers, food, and made a big mess, covering the entire room with cash.
Yes, that is a floor covered in cash. And spread out on the seating areas for good measure. That's a shirtless Morant getting a lap dance in the corner. It cost $900 for the room for three hours. Per The Post:
At the club, the Grizzly turned horndog, paying for four dancers and bottle service, and wolfing down on a jersey-busting spread of food that appeared to include a basket of hickory-smoked wings, two platters of chicken strips and fries, and a steak, according to the insider and photos.
The owner of Shotgun Willie's called Morant "respectful" and "marvelous," though Stephen A. Smith wonders if this was a bad business decision.
Good points all around. If you, or anyone you know, has more images of Ja Morant behaving responsibly at a strip club, please contact us.