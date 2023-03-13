Will Smith Refused Randy Arozarena's Fist Bump at World Baseball Classic
The United States and Mexico are facing off in the World Baseball Classic Sunday night in a bit of a rivalry game. At least someone is taking this pretty seriously, as in the top of the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith refused a fist bump from Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
Check this out:
There's just something about guys named Will Smith on Oscar night...
That honestly seems pretty lame from Smith. I get that you're a competitor but Arozarena is saying hi and probably wishing him luck. Smith looked right at him and essentially told him to go f-himself. Seems a bit much. You're both MLB players and should be having fun out there.
Arozarena rewarded him by hitting a single then scoring on Joey Meneses' home run later in the inning.