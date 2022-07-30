Roundup: Alexandra Daddario Talks 'White Lotus'; Mariners Trade for Luis Castillo; Will Smith Addresses Oscars Slap
The Los Angeles Angels need to do better by Shohei Ohtani ... the latest episode of The Big Stream podcast ... Tragic flood in Kentucky ... Michigan Supreme Court: Law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation ... Some of your favorite movies are coming back around ... Trial date set for Elon Musk ... Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video ... Tim Ryan's senate campaign is unsettling the GOP ... U.S. admits 100,000 Ukrainians ... Stocks jumped up on Friday ... Alexandra Daddario discusses "White Lotus" character ... Martin Scorsese to direct Leonardo DiCaprio thriller "The Wager" ... Bucs center Ryan Jensen could miss at least two months ... Ryan Kerrigan retiring from NFL after 11 seasons ... Mariners land Luis Castillo via trade ... Rob Manfred defends MLB's antitrust exemption to the Senate ...
More than 1,000 people have called the Madden hotline to complain about ratings [ESPN]
Chase Young will begin the season on the PUP list [Pro Football Talk]
Redrafting the 2021 NBA Draft [CBS Sports]
Explaining the "weight clause" in Zion Williamson's contract [The Athletic]
Fighting the tide of PGA Tour defectors to LIV Golf [Sports Illustrated]
How to spend your Mega Millions Jackpot winnings [The Big Lead]
Mark Rober really struggled with the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
This video of a groundhog eating a farmer's crops in front of the security camera is what you might call a vibe. An absolute power move by the groundhog.
Jon Stewart has a message for Ted Cruz.
Ataris -- "The Boys of Summer"