Al Michaels on Amazon Prime Co-Worker 2 Chainz: 'You know him as a pair of chains'
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are not the only big acquisitions Amazon made for its first season of Thursday Night Football. The network also added 2 Chainz to host a weekly livestream concert with a different artist every week following the games. That started in October, which means that Al has been reading promos for the series for over a month now, but he's still working to perfect it.
During the Las Vegas Raiders - Los Angeles Rams game he did a promo for upcoming A$AP Rocky performance he made a joke about 2 Chainz name, telling Herbstreit, "you know him as a pair of chains."
This isn't quite Jason Garrett and the Sunday Night Football crew teasing the Football Night in America halftime show, but Al Michaels being forced to talk about popular music artists in 2022 is definitely one of the best weekly NFL-related things we have going.