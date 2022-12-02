Al Michaels Saying 2 Chainz and Anuel AA is Why Amazon Pays Him the Big Bucks
Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football package hasn't seen the best the league has to offer most weeks. That was true again in Week 13 as Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit had to call another lopsided matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Fans who stuck around were treated to a Michaels ad read promoting an Amazon Music Live performance by Anuel AA.
There's a lot going on there. My personal favorite is Al's pronunciation of 2 Chainz, but Herbie asking, "Who is that? I'm sorry," is a close second. Michaels, 78, then nailing the pronunciation of Anuel AA again is third.