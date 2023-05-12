Roundup: Addison Timlin Divorcing Jeremy Allen White; Nuggets Eliminate Suns; Celtics Force Game 7
FDA drops blood donation ban on gay men ... Dow slides thanks to bad Disney numbers ... Closing arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial ... Diane Feinstein returns to Senate Judiciary Committee ... Daniel Penny will be charged in subway chokehold killing ... George Santos confessed to theft in Brazil ... Elon Musk says Twitter has a new CEO ... Ava DuVernay, Warner Bros. TV end overall deal ... Addison Timlin files for divorce from Jeremy Allen White ... Anthony Davis probable for Game 6 of Lakers-Warriors series ... Game 5 of the Lakers-Warriors series drew huge ratings ... Patriots will honor Tom Brady during 2023 home opener ... Brett Favre withdrew his lawsuit against Pat McAfee ... The Nuggets beat the Suns to advance to the Western Conference Final ... The Celtics beat the 76ers to force Game 7 ...
The Thompson twins are ready to introduce themselves to the NBA [ESPN]
Why the NFL appears to be all-in on the Lions [Yahoo Sports]
College football quarterback power rankings [CBS Sports]
The agony and heartbreak behind the Knicks' title drought [Sports Illustrated]
An oral history of MTV News [The Hollywood Reporter]
Kendrick Perkins roasted Richard Jefferson and birthed a new meme [The Big Lead]
The Tennessee Titans nailed their schedule release.
The trailer for Sydney Sweeney's Reality has been released.
Highlights from the Nuggets closing out the Suns to move to the Western Conference Finals.
Snoop Dogg -- "Gin and Juice"