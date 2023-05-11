Lakers-Warriors Series Is Living Up to the Ratings Hype

TNT’s Lakers/Warriors, Gm 5 Wednesday telecast was the most watched Conference Semi Gm 5 on any network in 11 years:

🏀 Averaged 7.5 million viewers

🏀 Top program on TV all day



Including Heat/Knicks, Gm 5 & Inside the NBA, TNT posted day's top 3 programs among adults under 50 pic.twitter.com/uPHXRRBpvs