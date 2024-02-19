Adam Silver Couldn't Hide His Disgust During All-Star Game Trophy Presentation
The NBA All-Star game was not great again as the East beat the West, 211-186. The Eastern Conference was led by their starting backcourt as Damian Lillard and Tyrese Halliburton combined for 71 points on 21 made three-pointers. Overall, the East made an astounding 42 of 97 three-point attempts (43.3 percent), but there was nothing competitive about the game so it sucked. Again. And while the fans were bored again, no one was less impressed than commissioner Adam Silver and he could not hide it during a hilariously short trophy presentation.
"And to the Eastern Conference All-Stars. You scored the most points. Well... Congratulations. Giannis, your team... this trophy is yours."
There was a little Powers Boothe in Tombstone in there. The way Silver just kind of trailed off multiple times there with nothing good to say about the game said it all. You scored the most points... good job? This came a day after Silver told the press that the league office doesn't just consider games good because there's a lot of scoring. It's hard to imagine a better example to prove that.
NBA All-Star Weekend is supposed to be the league's premier event, but it was mostly a dud again. Between the players not caring, media partners taking time out of broadcasts to trash the league's cities, and a game that no one will even want to watch highlights from on one of the NBA's many highly-subscribed social media channels, it wasn't great.
So its back to the drawing board where they'll try to come up with a plan to reverse-manufacture a close game next year. The only good news is that one thing did stand out this weekend: Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu. People specifically tuned in for it and it delivered.
The NBA will not probably not have a graphic that nice for the actual game. And isn't that really the ultimate punishment?
Well... bye.