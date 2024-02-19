Luka Doncic Has Redefined What It Means to Not Care During the NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star Game is not a serious event. It is a celebration and an opportunity for the best players in the world to get together and goof around on a basketball court. Defense is a violation of the unwritten rules, but most guys at least run up and down the floor trying to get dunks, throw alley-oops and jack up as many threes as they can. Some guys, like Nikola Jokic, barely go through the motions, but Luka Doncic is staking his claim as the Michael Jordan of not giving a shit during the All-Star Game.
Luka started the game and went 1-for-4 in the first half. Here's his one basket.
Here's another one of his shots. A three-quarter court heave with 33 seconds remaining in the half. This is the new standard for setting up the two-for-one... which he tweeted about at halftime.
Here he is on defense. Or, more accurately, here he is on the defensive end of the court at one point.
The most focused he ever appeared to be during the first half was when he was watching a woman hula hoop on a giant ball during a timeout.
And then the coup de grâce of the performance came in the third quarter when he threw the ball off the backboard to himself and bricked a dunk.
Let this be a lesson to all the kids out there: if you're not going to try, don't half-ass it. Commit completely to not trying because if you sort of try for as little as one brief moment there's a chance you will really embarrass yourself.
Woof.