Charles Barkley: You Need a Bulletproof Vest in San Francisco, Which is Full of 'Homeless Crooks'
The Indiana Pacers hosted the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Unfortunately, everyone hated it because Indianapolis is not a good city. And it's cold. Sorry. Don't get mad at me, I've just been listening to the All-Star game coverage where players keep talking about how much it sucks. It's unclear why anyone lives there. I mean, it's February and its cold, which is no one should ever have to experience between first class flights.
Things will apparently only get worse next year when the Golden State Warriors play host to the game in San Francisco. Just ask Charles Barkley who has taken multiple shots at next year's host city this weekend. During the All-Star game Barkley, Draymond Green and Taylor Rooks briefly broke away from their alt-cast to join the main broadcast on TNT and Barkley took the opportunity to trash San Francisco saying it is full of homeless crooks.
"If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?"
Barkley then added that you needed a bulletproof vest to walk around San Francisco, while Draymond Green tried to defend his home city. It was basically a repeat of an exchange that Barkley and Green had on All-Star Saturday night.
Barkley has been going in on San Francisco since at least 2022.
I guess it's just become a bit he's committed to.