It's Time For Aaron Rodgers And the Packers to Part Ways
While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL's other 30 teams have turned their attention to the offseason. That means it's time once again for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers to engage in their annual "will they or won't they" drama. Frankly, it's long past time for both parties to go their separate ways. The Packers need to trade Rodgers this offseason.
Over the past few years, Rodgers and the Packers have had an uneasy truce. He has consistently thrown shade at the organization and its decision-making. Things came to a head following the 2020 NFL Draft when Green Bay spent a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers publicly expressed his displeasure, then went out and won back-to-back MVP awards. All the while he questioned the Packers' lack of investment in his offense and the dearth of weapons at his disposal. He also consistently questioned head coach Matt LaFleur.
Things changed during the 2022 offseason as Rodgers flirted with demanding a trade. Then the Packers traded his favorite target, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders. Just when everyone thought he was ready to leave town, Rodgers opted to sign a massive, four-year, $200 million contract extension. It was a puzzling development after the two sides had been drifting apart for years. It appeared all was well in Green Bay and Rodgers would be with the franchise for the remainder of his career.
Then the 2022 season happened.
Rodgers got that massive contract, then proceeded to have arguably his worst season. In 17 games, the 39-year-old completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His yards per attempt (6.8), passer rating (91.1) and QBR (39.3) were all career-lows. He struggled to get on the same page with his receivers with Adams off Raiding in Las Vegas. The Packers missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record and have far less upside on their roster than the rest of their NFC North counterparts. Something has to change.
Green Bay is currently more than $16 million over the salary cap for 2023. Rodgers would need to restructure his deal for a trade to not completely decimate the team's future prospects. But the Packers could still expect a solid return for the four-time MVP. There are a ton of teams in need of quarterbacks, with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and more looking to upgrade the position. Green Bay could get at least a first-round pick and possibly a few others to help restocking its talent reserves cheaply. The Packers have Rodgers' ordained successor on the roster in Love.
As shocking as it sounds, Love will be entering his fourth season in 2023 and no one has any idea if he can play quarterback in the NFL. The Packers haven't picked up hi fifth-year option yet meaning he could be a free agent after next season. At some point they need to figure that situation out or it will be a wasted first-round pick.
Rodgers and the Packers are at a crossroads this offseason. After years of endless drama it's finally time for this relationship to come to an end. All signs point to that being the right decision for both parties.