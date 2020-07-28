Aaron Rodgers Says Jordan Love Pick Drove Him Into the Arms of Tequila
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 28 2020
Aaron Rodgers has openly said he wasn't thrilled when the Green Bay Packers traded up in the first round to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. During an appearance on Kyle Brandt's new podcast at The Ringer, Rodgers actually admitted the Jordan Love selection drove him into the sweet, silky embrace of an old friend: tequila.
Rodgers claims he was hoping the Packers would land a wide receiver as he watched the draft. He was a big fan of LSU's Jordan Jefferson but saw him go off the board at 22 to the Minnesota Vikings. He also claims Clemson's Tee Higgins and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk were on his mind. When the Packers traded up from the 30th pick to 26, Rodgers' perked up. Then they selected Love, a quarterback out of Utah State, and Rodgers needed a stiff drink for the night ahead.
Watch him tell the story and expand on his feelings about the pick:
Yes, Rodgers saw the selection and immediately needed a drink. Four fingers of tequila to be exact. And, frankly, I can't blame him, I didn't get the pick either.
Rodgers seems to be cool with Love, as he reached out to the young quarterback the day after he was selected to welcome him to the team. That said, he was clearly not happy to have his eventual replacement selected when the Packers were just one game from the Super Bowl and had/have massive holes to fill.
The lesson here is clear: tequila fixes everything.